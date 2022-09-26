iAfrica

One of the Zambia’s Best-kept Secrets

29 seconds ago 1 min read

The South Luangwa National Park, endearingly known as the ‘Valley of the Leopard’, is a destination that needs to be marked on your travel radar, especially if you are a wildlife lover. The access roads to South Luangwa National Park are well maintained, and self-drive enthusiasts can stock up on provisions in Chipata before arriving in Mfuwe. Imagine enjoying your favourite tipple while watching hippos, crocodiles, and elephants coexist along the Luangwa River as the African sun takes a glorious dip in the distance. Be sure to plan a stop through the Project Luangwa Craft Workshop for a few locally made souvenirs and learn what initiatives this charitable organization has set up within the community. The camp offers an enticing, home-grown, homemade menu. In fact, the Chief Gardener at Flatdogs Camp grows a bewildering variety of herbs and vegetables to supply their restaurant.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share