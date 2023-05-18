One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector

M-KOPA, a leading fintech platform, announced it successfully closed over $250m in new debt and equity funding to expand its financial services offering to underbanked consumers across Sub-Saharan Africa. M-KOPA’s fintech platform combines the power of digital micropayments with the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide customers with access to productive assets. Over $200m in sustainability-linked debt financing was led and arranged by Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank and long-term strategic partner to M-KOPA. Other participating lenders include The International Finance Corporation (IFC), funds managed by Lion’s Head Global Partners, FMO: Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, British International Investment, Mirova SunFunder and Nithio. A further $55m in equity investment was backed by existing strategic investor Sumitomo Corporation, which is contributing $36.5m to the total raise and will engage closely with M-KOPA on new growth markets and products.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

