iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector

1 hour ago 1 min read

M-KOPA, a leading fintech platform, announced it successfully closed over $250m in new debt and equity funding to expand its financial services offering to underbanked consumers across Sub-Saharan Africa. M-KOPA’s fintech platform combines the power of digital micropayments with the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide customers with access to productive assets. Over $200m in sustainability-linked debt financing was led and arranged by Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank and long-term strategic partner to M-KOPA. Other participating lenders include The International Finance Corporation (IFC), funds managed by Lion’s Head Global Partners, FMO: Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, British International Investment, Mirova SunFunder and Nithio. A further $55m in equity investment was backed by existing strategic investor Sumitomo Corporation, which is contributing $36.5m to the total raise and will engage closely with M-KOPA on new growth markets and products.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago
1 min read

What’s the State of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Pension Savings?

1 hour ago
1 min read

South African Food Entrepreneur Accuses KFC of Stealing

1 hour ago
1 min read

Violence in Sudan Spreads

1 hour ago
1 min read

NBA Winner Raises Cameroonian Flag

1 hour ago
1 min read

Chess Becomes Tool to Beat Poverty

1 hour ago
1 min read

British Activist Wants Same Help Given to Ukrainians Offered to Sudanese Fleeing Civil War

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Ghanaian President’s Third Attempt at a Comeback

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Look’s Into Gold Mafia Ring

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago

Share