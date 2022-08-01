One of the Best Spots on One of the Most Beautiful Rivers in Africa

Ask regular safari-goers which spots in Africa they rate most highly and the Lower Zambezi National Park will usually feature. And within the park itself are just seven camps: Lolebezi being the latest, about 30 minutes’ boat ride from its nearest neighbour and about 10 minutes’ drive from the little Jeki airstrip on to which little bush planes drop guests: en route from the Victoria Falls or game-rich South Luangwa National Park, or the capital Lusaka. Lolebezi is more a lodge than a bushcamp, with four enormous flat-roofed, railway-sleeper-clad, glass-fronted rooms set either side of a double-storey A-frame-shaped living space from whose decks protrude beautiful gnarled old winterthorns. Within the main glass, wood and thatched lodge lie green and gold interiors that wouldn’t be out of place in a contemporary boutique hotel: on one side a cocktail bar, its counter carved from forest-coloured Italian marble and overhung with curvaceous beaded-reed light shades, and its spaces scattered with pod-shaped, leaf-coloured contemporary sofas.

