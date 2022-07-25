iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

One of the Best Destinations in Africa for Wildlife Lovers

5 hours ago 1 min read

The stark Kalahari Desert covers much of Botswana, providing an unorthodox stage for an African safari. At first, the desert might seem lifeless and uninhabited, but the dry plains play host to unusual delights that make for a magical travel experience: endless salt pans, ephemeral lakes, islands of baobab trees, friendly meerkat colonies, Neolithic sites that speak to a fascinating past and an oasis of epic proportions in the form of the world’s largest inland delta. Despite being covered by large areas of desert, what truly sets this country apart is the miracle of water. Fueled by rains from the mountainous watersheds of Angola, the life-fueling annual floods create exquisite river systems and replenish the Okavango Delta for the extraordinarily diverse wildlife that lives here.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

