One of Seychelles’ Stunning Spots Gets a Sustainable Revamp

With the aim of mitigating and adapting to coastal erosion, Seychelles’ Climate Change Department is building a sea wall along a part of Beau Vallon’s main beach to stabilise the area from the adverse effect of climate change. Beau Vallon, a northern Mahe district, is one of the most popular tourist spots and has one of the most beautiful beaches on the main island. It is one of 18 priority areas being affected by coastal erosion. The 18 areas were outlined in the Seychelles Coastal Management Plan 2019-2024, which was put together after coastal surveys were conducted by the World Bank. The plan suggests measures and ways of mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change and continuous coastal erosion.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!