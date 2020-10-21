iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

One of Rwanda’s Wealthiest People Learns His Fate

1 hour ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

A United Nations judge on Wednesday ordered that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, be sent to a detention unit in The Hague out of health considerations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision means that Kabuga, 84, is likely to spend at least several months in The Hague and be brought before an international judge there for an initial appearance in his war crimes case, rather than in Arusha, Tanzania as originally planned. Kabuga, a Hutu businessman and once one of Rwanda’s wealthiest people, was indicted in 1997 on seven criminal counts including genocide. UN prosecutors accuse the former tea and coffee tycoon of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes for ethnic Hutu militias who killed hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994. It is uncertain where exactly Kabuga would be sent after France’s top civil court ruled on September 30 he could be turned over to the UN custody in Arusha, Tanzania. Former UN tribunals for war crimes in Rwanda and Yugoslavia have been rolled over into a successor court that has dual offices in The Hague, Netherlands, and Arusha. Bonomy’s order said the court has yet to receive Kabuga’s medical files, and that the relatively short distance between Paris and The Hague meant Kabuga’s transfer there would pose “far less risk”. He said the date of Kabuga’s initial appearance is not certain due in part for a need for him to be quarantined for 10 days after arrival.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard

30 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding

34 mins ago
1 min read

Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC

39 mins ago
1 min read

Skipper Charged for the Death of Suspected Pirates Off Somalia

48 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles’ Election Observers to do So Remotely

53 mins ago
1 min read

Somali-Canadian Peace Activist Awarded the 2020 German Africa Prize

56 mins ago
1 min read

The Pink October Truck Ensures Cancer Awareness Remains Top of Mind in Dakar

1 hour ago
1 min read

Zambian Community Follows Lead of Kenya and Takes On Mining Firm

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigerian Security Forces Mete Out Deadly Force on Protesters

1 hour ago
1 min read

West African Super App Expands in the Region

1 day ago
1 min read

A Case for African States To Invest in Accurate Data for Ratings Agencies

1 day ago
1 min read

Coming Home With Nothing

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard

30 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding

34 mins ago
1 min read

Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC

39 mins ago
1 min read

Skipper Charged for the Death of Suspected Pirates Off Somalia

48 mins ago