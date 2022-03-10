One of Johannesburg’s Most Impressive Boutique Hotels

Defining itself as a boutique hotel with a keen focus on art, community, handmade products and one-of-a-kind experiences/events’, the hotel is a hub for travelers and creatives alike. Daze House not only exists as a space for travelers to rest and relax while exploring Johannesburg, but it also is an events space, local shop showcasing luxury African artisan products and home to Kin Watu, an independent art project. A lifestyle brand that “has particular sentiments about our home, Africa” is an obvious attraction for Black travelers and expats looking for a place to call home while in Johannesburg. Not only is the hotel actively seeking to connect the Diaspora with the wider continent through events and collaboration opportunities, but it also holds space for expats to get a sense of what it means to work side-by-side with local artists while learning about the true culture and essence of South Africa.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

