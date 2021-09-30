iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

One of Egypt’s Largest Lenders to the Unbanked Plans to Grow

26 mins ago 1 min read

Egypt’s MNT-Halan is considering expanding to three new countries after raising $120m from investors in September. The fintech company hopes to enter at least one new country in the first quarter of 2022 under a plan which will need a presence on the ground, CEO Mounir Nakhla says in Cairo. He declined to name the countries being considered. MNT-Halan claims to be Egypt’s largest lender to the unbanked. It has about 1 million monthly active users and has disbursed $1.7bn in loans to date. In September, the company completed the raising of about $120m from investors including Apis Growth Fund II, Development Partners International, and Lorax Capital Partners.SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Research Shows how Mali’s Elephants and Communities Co-exist

21 mins ago
1 min read

Paris has Made it Harder for these African Visitors to Get Visas

22 mins ago
1 min read

Creating Made-in-Nigeria Games

28 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Comes Down on Dodgy Currency Deals

32 mins ago
2 min read

Was this Eritrean Man the Oldest Man Alive?

36 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Hospitality Staff Forced to Hustle during Lockdowns

37 mins ago
1 min read

Is Nigeria Sending its Youth to the Slaughterhouse?

39 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest African Wildlife Trafficking Kingpins Jailed

47 mins ago
1 min read

Tunis’ Bold Political Appointment

56 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Brunch in Accra

23 hours ago
1 min read

African Tech Startups Selected to take Part in the Smart Cities Innovation Programme

23 hours ago
1 min read

Juba Says it’s the Victim of a Smear Campaign

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Research Shows how Mali’s Elephants and Communities Co-exist

21 mins ago
1 min read

Paris has Made it Harder for these African Visitors to Get Visas

22 mins ago
1 min read

One of Egypt’s Largest Lenders to the Unbanked Plans to Grow

26 mins ago
1 min read

Creating Made-in-Nigeria Games

28 mins ago