iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

One of Africa’s Most-celebrated Authors and Playwrights has Died Aged 81

2 hours ago 1 min read

A renowned feminist, Ghanaian Ama Ata Aidoo depicted and celebrated the condition of African women in works such as The Dilemma of a Ghost, Our Sister Killjoy and Changes. She opposed what she described as a “Western perception that the African female is a downtrodden wretch”. She also served as education minister in the early 1980s but resigned when she could not make education free. A university professor, Ata Aidoo won many literary awards for her novels, plays and poems, including the 1992 Commonwealth Writers Prize for Changes, a love story about a statistician who divorces her first husband and enters into a polygamous marriage. Her work, including plays like Anowa, have been read in schools across West Africa, along with works of other greats like Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe. She was a major influence on the younger generation of writers, including Nigeria’s awarding-winning Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ethiopian Airliner Accused of Discrimination

3 hours ago
1 min read

What To Do about Khartoum?

3 hours ago
1 min read

Scholars Study the Political Dynamics of West Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

News App Ensures Nigerians are Informed

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabweans Living in South Africa in Limbo

3 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Pension Market Experiences Significant Growth 

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Corner Shop Gets Digitised

3 hours ago
1 min read

Last year, Africa Birthed a lot of Notable Innovations Created by the Younger Generation

3 hours ago
1 min read

Offering Passengers to Seychelles More Travel Options 

3 hours ago
1 min read

Tinubu Hits the Ground Running

2 days ago
1 min read

Russian Minister Makes a Quick Stop in Nairobi

2 days ago
1 min read

Four Men Absolved of Drug Trafficking in Liberia Disappear

2 days ago

You may have missed

William Makgoba
1 min read

SA’s Health System A ‘Dysfunctional Mess’ That Can’t Be Fixed – Makgoba

2 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabweans In SA Have A Month To Find Alternative Ways To Regularise Stay

3 mins ago
1 min read

Power Grid Collapse ‘Highly Improbable’ – Ramokgopa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Government Is Intensifying The Fight Against Crime – Ramaphosa

20 mins ago

Share