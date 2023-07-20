One Dead After Joburg CBD Road Collapse

Officials in Gauteng have confirmed there has been one casualty from Wednesday’s road collapse on Johannesburg’s Lilian Ngoyi Street also known as Bree Street.

One person has been killed and 48 others injured.

Gauteng and City of Joburg officials have decided to shut down Bree Street in the city centre.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says there needs to be minimum movement around affected areas so as to not risk lives.

The Premier says one of the reasons behind this move is concern about the stability of building infrastructure in the affected area.