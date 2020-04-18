Apr 18, 2020

On View: ‘Alpha Crucis – Contemporary African Art’ at Astrup Fearnley Museum in Oslo, Norway

Apr 18, 2020 1 min read

Although you can’t currently visit in person, you can see glimpses here of an important new exhibit of contemporary African art. With the intent of focusing attention on the historically overlooked, the museum has cleverly titled the show ‘Alpha Crucis,’ in reference to a guiding star only visible from the Southern Hemisphere. With works by Kay Hassan, Lebohang Keganye, and Omar Victor Diop among others, it provides a compelling view into the breadth of artistry that typically escapes notice on the western world’s radar.

SOURCE: CULTURE TYPE

