iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

On the Face of It, Nigeria’s Economic Recovery is on the Right Track

3 hours ago 1 min read

The country’s GDP grew 5% from April to June, according to official data last week (Aug. 26), making it Nigeria’s best quarterly performance since the closing months of 2014. The easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and the reopening of land borders with neighboring Benin after 16 months, contributed to retail and other domestic trade growing by 22.5%, according to Ibukunoluwa Omoyeni, an analyst at Vetiva Capital, a Lagos-based firm. Transportation and storage also contributed to the bump with nearly 77% year-on-year growth. However, this year’s second quarter is only impressive because it is being compared to a 6.1% slump in the same period in 2020. Omoyeni says growth of up to 8% aided by better performance in other sectors is needed to restore Nigeria to its pre-pandemic growth path.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Green Tech Startups are Leading Africa’s Charge towards Electric Mobility

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Three Challenges Facing African Youths Today

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Verdean Paralympian Gets Happy Ending at Finish Line

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerians Resist Forced Vaccinations

1 day ago
1 min read

One of the Few Politicians Standing Up for the Rights of Zimbabweans

1 day ago
1 min read

Controversial Move Puts DRC’s Forests in Danger

1 day ago
1 min read

What Else can be Done to Better Prepare and Manage Wildfires in Algeria?

1 day ago
1 min read

Authorities Pushed to Close Schools after another Kidnapping in Nigeria

1 day ago
1 min read

South African Central Bank Takes Part in Experiment for Cross-border Transactions

1 day ago
1 min read

Arrest of Prominent Figure Brings Controversy in Kampala

1 day ago
1 min read

Observers Mindful about China’s Influence

1 day ago
1 min read

Ivorian Broadcaster in Hot Water over Distasteful Insert

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

SA Reports 9 203 New COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago
3 min read

Osaka Suffers Shock Loss In U.S. Open, Plans To Take Break From The Sport

16 mins ago
1 min read

Bavuma Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Sri Lanka Series

18 mins ago
hamilton zandvoort
2 min read

Hamilton Hails ‘epic’ Zandvoort As Dutch Track Returns To F1

24 mins ago