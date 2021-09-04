On the Face of It, Nigeria’s Economic Recovery is on the Right Track

The country’s GDP grew 5% from April to June, according to official data last week (Aug. 26), making it Nigeria’s best quarterly performance since the closing months of 2014. The easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and the reopening of land borders with neighboring Benin after 16 months, contributed to retail and other domestic trade growing by 22.5%, according to Ibukunoluwa Omoyeni, an analyst at Vetiva Capital, a Lagos-based firm. Transportation and storage also contributed to the bump with nearly 77% year-on-year growth. However, this year’s second quarter is only impressive because it is being compared to a 6.1% slump in the same period in 2020. Omoyeni says growth of up to 8% aided by better performance in other sectors is needed to restore Nigeria to its pre-pandemic growth path.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
Green Tech Startups are Leading Africa’s Charge towards Electric Mobility
The Three Challenges Facing African Youths Today
Cape Verdean Paralympian Gets Happy Ending at Finish Line
Nigerians Resist Forced Vaccinations
One of the Few Politicians Standing Up for the Rights of Zimbabweans
Controversial Move Puts DRC’s Forests in Danger
What Else can be Done to Better Prepare and Manage Wildfires in Algeria?
Authorities Pushed to Close Schools after another Kidnapping in Nigeria
South African Central Bank Takes Part in Experiment for Cross-border Transactions
Arrest of Prominent Figure Brings Controversy in Kampala
Observers Mindful about China’s Influence
Ivorian Broadcaster in Hot Water over Distasteful Insert