On Point – Engen Is SA’s Coolest Petrol Station

Share with your network!

Young South Africans have again hailed Engen as the “Coolest Petrol Station” in the Sunday Times Generation Next awards, reaffirming the company’s petroleum brand leadership in the eyes of the nation’s youth for the 11th consecutive year.

Seelan Naidoo, Engen General Manager: Retail says the results of the Sunday Times Generation Next validates Engen’s customer centric strategy, investments and marketing focus.

“We are honoured to once again receive this award and want to thank our young customers for naming us the ‘Coolest Petrol Station’. While this signifies that we are staying current in today’s market, we remain ever humbled by the award and the esteem our young customers hold us in.”

While Engen continues to have the largest service station footprint in South Africa, the company’s constant innovation and customer service focus places it ahead of the pack in brand recognition and loyalty across all audiences.

“Our many fast food restaurant partnerships and delicious offerings such as Krispy Kreme are firm winners with our young customers, many of whom are future motorists,” adds Naidoo.

“Furthermore, the launch of our ground-breaking Engen 1app in June, which conveniently offers motorists a contactless way to pay, has also been very well received as it provides a safer customer service experience, as there is no touching of devices, cards or cash required.”

For Engen, staying relevant and placing the customer at the very heart of the business is an over-arching priority, which means the company continues to focus on consistently reinvigorating the brand and investing much effort into remaining an attractive stop-over for youth.

“As a brand, it is important for Engen to move into exciting, innovative spaces where we can engage our valued customers and interact with them.”

Looking ahead, Engen will continue to focus on the rollout of signature convenience offerings across its network, including fast food and restaurant partnerships, Wi-Fi, alternate payment partnerships and a range of other exciting innovations.

The Sunday Times Generation Next is the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey. It tracks consumer behaviour and preferences of South Africans aged 8 to 23 – a highly influential segment of the market.

Share with your network!