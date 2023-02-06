iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

4 hours ago 1 min read

As the world’s fascination with African safaris continues to grow, increasing numbers have traveled to the continent and obtained a look at its amazing wildlife from the safety of guided transports. For a decidedly different type of experience, this travel writer decided to do it on foot in one of the less-traveled and more remote corners of Zambia.       

THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

4 hours ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

4 hours ago
1 min read

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

4 hours ago
1 min read

Top 5 African Cities Food Lovers Must Visit in 2023

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s First Black African Freediving Instructor On her Favourite Ocean Spots along Cape Town    

4 hours ago
1 min read

Iemanjá Festival: Keeping the Afro-Brazilian Tradition Alive

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Travel and Tourism has Potential for Immense Growth

4 hours ago
1 min read

Dakar Hosts the First Africa Vegan Restaurant Week

4 hours ago
1 min read

Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today

4 hours ago
1 min read

Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today

4 hours ago
1 min read

Re-entry of Higher Capacity Aircraft on African Routes Shows Recovery of Hard Hit Travel Sector

2 days ago
2 min read

For the First Time, Jumia May have to Worry about its Liquidity Position

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

4 hours ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

4 hours ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

4 hours ago
1 min read

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

4 hours ago

Share