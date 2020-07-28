iAfrica

Omotoso Sex Trafficking Trial Postponed Once Again

3 mins ago 1 min read

The sex trafficking trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso will now only resume in October.

The trio appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday, where state prosecutor Ishmet Cerfontein requested a postponement after experiencing difficulties to consult with witnesses due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Judge Irma Schoeman then postponed the trial to 6 October.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso has been behind bars since April 2017 when he was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport.

Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are accused of having recruited young women and girls for sexual exploitation, allegedly by Omotoso. Both are still out on bail.

