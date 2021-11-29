iAfrica

Omicron Proves That Fourth Wave Is Coming – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to Coronavirus, 1 February 2021. Photo Credit: GCIS

25 mins ago 1 min read

The emergence of the Omicron variant and the exponential rise in COVID-19 infections in South Africa shows that the fourth wave is imminent and may hit in the next few weeks, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is urging South Africans to vaccinate against the virus.

“The most powerful tool we have is vaccination,”  Ramaphosa said.

“Since the first COVID-19 vaccines became available late last year, we have seen how vaccines have dramatically reduced severe illness, hospitalisation and death in South Africa and across the world.”

The COVID-19 infection rate has climbed significantly over the last week, with close to 3,000 infections being reported countrywide.

Gauteng remains the worst affected.

