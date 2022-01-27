Oldest District Six Claimant Dies Before Returning Home

Yet another District Six claimant has died without living their dream of returning home.

The area’s oldest claimant, Shariefa Khan, died on Wednesday morning at the age of 100.

Khan had lived in Hanover Street in District Six where she and her husband ran the famous Bombay Café.

Last year, she was allocated an apartment as part of the completed phase three of the land restitution process.

But she never got the keys to her new home because of construction defects.

While the restitution process has moved at a snail’s pace, Khan never gave up hope of returning to District Six in her lifetime.

Her wish had been to take her last breath there.

Share with your network!