Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Old Mutual Makes Acting CEO Williamson Permanent

6 mins ago 1 min read

Iain Williamson. Picture: Old Mutual

Share with your network!

South African insurer Old Mutual said on Friday it had appointed acting CEO Iain Williamson to the position permanently.

Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following the abrupt dismissal of former CEO Peter Moyo in June 2019 after a conflict of interest dispute.

Old Mutual said it had conducted a “comprehensive” global search, but in the end had settled on Williamson, an actuary by profession.

Chairman Trevor Manuel welcomed Williamson’s appointment after a year in which he steered the insurer through significant leadership and operational challenges.

“His steady hand, strategic mind, and authentic leadership style has been both refreshing and truly welcomed,” Manuel said in a statement.

The insurer’s shares, which took a hit amid a lengthy court battle that followed Moyo’s dismissal, recouped some earlier losses to stand down 1.18% at 11.57 GMT.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

National Treasury: SA Can’t Afford To Spend More

1 hour ago
4 min read

Where You Shop Matters – How Thinking Local Can Help Kick-Start The COVID-19 Recovery

7 hours ago
5 min read

As Works Sites Reopen, CFOs Are Concerned About Global Economy & Potential New COVID-19 Wave: PwC Survey

1 day ago
4 min read

Managing The Pandemic Gives Organisations A Glimpse Of The Future

3 days ago
1 min read

GDP Sees 2% Decline In 1st Quarter, Before COVID-19 Lockdown

3 days ago
1 min read

Nissan To Launch 7 Models In Africa To Pursue Growth

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Old Mutual Makes Acting CEO Williamson Permanent

6 mins ago
1 min read

Gansbaai Teen Allegedly Murdered By Ex-Boyfriend

16 mins ago
1 min read

FITA Moves To Appeal Dismissal Of Cigarette Sales Ban Challenge

24 mins ago
2 min read

SAMWU Critical Of ANC’s Handling Of Members Implicated In VBS Scandal

1 hour ago