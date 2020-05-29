Fri. May 29th, 2020

Old Mutual Hopes To Make Announcement On New CEO Soon – Chairperson

Old Mutual chairperson Trevor Manuel. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Old Mutual has made “good progress” on its search for a new CEO and hopes to make an announcement soon, chairperson Trevor Manuel told the insurer’s virtual annual general meeting on Friday.

The 175-year-old insurer has been led by acting CEO Iain Williamson since the abrupt sacking of ex-CEO Peter Moyo in June last year.

