Old Assembly Building On Fire

A fire broke out on Sunday in the Parliament precinct in Cape Town.
Early reports indicate flames rising from the Old Assembly Building.
Firefighters were present at the building as large flames and a huge column of smoke were seen.
There was no indication of what may have started the fire.
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said the situation is under control.
“It is not the National Assembly that’s on fire,” she said.
“There is an extractor that is pulling all the smoke from the Old Assembly out over the National Assembly.
“The National Assembly is still safe.”
