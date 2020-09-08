iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Oil Spill Highlights Inequality in Mauritius

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Over the years Mauritius has transitioned into a middle-income country, growing its financial, industrial, tourism and IT industries. But the ocean continues to be hugely important to many poorer Mauritians who rely on it for subsistence, culture and leisure. It’s particularly important for vulnerable communities that live in villages along the coastline, most of whom are Creoles, the descendants of African and Malagasy people. From the mid 17th to the 18th Century, the ancestors of Creoles were brought to Mauritius and forced into slavery. After the abolition of slavery in 1835, many Creoles settled in coastal villages. When Mauritius attained independence in 1968, it remained a hierarchical society. It continues to be led by powerful Franco-Mauritian families and influential ‘high caste’ Hindu Mauritians. Dynastic politics became the norm. Despite tourism and human development gains, certain communities struggle with poverty and are marginalised. The oil spill highlights the plight of impoverished communities that live along the coastline, and policymakers must act on the recommendation of the report to address the inequalities in Mauritian society. A Facebook group titled “Rivière des Creoles”, after a river in southeastern Mauritius, has shared images of oil soaked mangroves, beaches and dead fish, and images of locals knee deep in oil residue. This is but a snapshot of what these communities now grapple with.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

54 seconds ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

4 mins ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

6 mins ago
2 min read

Thanks to the Pandemic the Horn of Africa’s Recreational Drug Faces Mixed Fortunes

11 mins ago
1 min read

The Floods are Coming for Sudan’s Pyramids

14 mins ago
2 min read

Update on the Great Green Wall of Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

Cairo’s New Strategy to Battle Coronavirus

24 mins ago
1 min read

A Quiet Bitcoin Boom in Africa

30 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Only African at Nasa Right Now

36 mins ago
1 min read

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum

23 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan

23 hours ago
1 min read

Panic Sets In as Floods Damage Swathes of Sudan

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

54 seconds ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

4 mins ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

6 mins ago
1 min read

Oil Spill Highlights Inequality in Mauritius

9 mins ago