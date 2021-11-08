iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Oil and Gas Projects across the Continent continue to be Prime Targets for Militants

3 hours ago 1 min read

Fixed field assets are often located in remote areas, making them easier to attack and curtailing crucial government revenues. Once ignited, pipelines, processing plants and oil and gas wells can cause extensive damage to infrastructure and the immediate vicinity and often necessitate expensive clean-up operations. Nigerian and Libyan facilities have long been targets for anti-government militants, but security concerns are also emerging in Chadian oil fields and Mozambique’s nascent gas industry. Although militants have occasionally launched daring raids on deepwater fields far out to sea from the Niger Delta, sea-borne projects have largely been sheltered from the violence inflicted on onshore and shallow water wells, pipelines and processing plants in the Delta itself.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Wearable Tech to Protect Miners in the DRC

2 hours ago
1 min read

Attempting to Stabilise the Free-falling Zimbabwe Dollar

2 hours ago
1 min read

Giving Nigeria’s Startups Regulatory Clarity

2 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Hails Deal to End Reliance on Coal

2 hours ago
1 min read

Dangote has been a Main Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Backward Integration Policy

2 hours ago
1 min read

Looking for Ways to Pay Off Ghana’s Debts

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Pandemic has Strained Africa’s Food Systems and Economies at Large

3 hours ago
1 min read

Impact Investing – The African Reality

3 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Must Be at The Heart Of COP26

3 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene

1 day ago
1 min read

The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Tourist Recovery Plan

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Wearable Tech to Protect Miners in the DRC

2 hours ago
1 min read

Attempting to Stabilise the Free-falling Zimbabwe Dollar

2 hours ago
1 min read

Giving Nigeria’s Startups Regulatory Clarity

2 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Hails Deal to End Reliance on Coal

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer