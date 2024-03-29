Officials Still Identifying Recovered Remains From Limpopo Bus Crash – MEC

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said her department had only recovered 34 bodies following a horrific bus crash near Mokopane on Thursday night.

According to officials, the bus, which was carrying pilgrims to Moria from Botswana, crashed through a barrier and caught fire on impact.

Forty-five people were killed in the collision.

It’s been described as one of the deadliest bus crashes in the country.

Ramathuba said that of the recoveries, only nine were identifiable bodies.

An eight-year-old is the sole survivor and is recovering in hospital.

Ramuthuba said they were still identifying the remains they had recovered.

“You first need the DNA to confirm that in one body bag, there are remains of an individual.”

Ramathuba said recovery efforts were halted at midnight due to the dark but had resumed on Friday morning.