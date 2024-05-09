Officials Revise Number Of Artisans Initially On Site In George Building Collapse To 81

Rescue teams in George have shifted their approach in the search for construction workers buried under a collapsed building.

Following a revision in the initial worker count, it has been confirmed that 81 individuals were on the job at the apartment complex when it collapsed, up from the previously reported 75.

As a result, 44 workers are still missing.

The rescue operation has reached a crucial phase where precision is paramount.

Chantel Edwards from the George Municipality explained that after re-evaluating the numbers with the building authorities, the count of artisans present at the collapse has been increased.

“This follows intensive discussions and scrutinization of the safety records with the responsible contractors. The contractor has now confirmed that the total Number on site at time of incident is 81.”

Now, over 65 hours into the operation, provincial disaster chief Colin Deiner highlighted the importance of adapting their approach.

“The stage we’re in now is long and difficult. We are in a phase now of rescue equipment to demolition equipment. That doesn’t mean we have to change from rescue to recovery, but we have to change the equipment. It’s going to be a slow and careful job; it’ll take many hours.”

Rescue efforts have been ongoing throughout the night.

Teams are dedicated to maintaining rescue mode for the initial 72 hours, after which the operation shifts to recovery.