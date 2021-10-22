iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Officials Involved In Digital Vibes Saga To Face The Music – Phaahla

EWN

7 hours ago 1 min read

The Health Department is moving swiftly with the disciplinary process involving seven health officials who’ve been placed on precautionary suspension.

The officials were implicated in the Digital Vibes contract scandal.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says by Monday the Acting Director-General will have the investigating team’s final report and will start initiating disciplinary proceedings.  

The seven are on precautionary suspension after the SIU Report looking into Digital Vibes contract implicated all seven.

The Health Minister says with regards to the Digital Vibes saga no more health officials have been implicated but it has sounded the alarm for questionable procurement.

