Off-the-beaten-track Locations that Visitors can Explore when Visiting Mauritius  

Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has announced that it has launched Phase 2 of “Secret Mauritius”, featuring some stunning images from photographer Paul Choy. MTPA Director, Arvind Bundhun, said that the “Secret Mauritius” campaign highlights an exciting collection of unique experiences found around the island, ones that don’t always make it into travel brochures. “It is perfect for those looking for an immersive travel experience that is meaningful and relevant to their own personal tastes,” said Bundhun. He also revealed that “Paul Choy’s Secret Mauritius” locations can be found across the island, and have been curated into the North, South, East, West and Central regions. The exact coordinates of each location are published alongside the photographs on the website, making it easy for travellers to find and explore them.
SOURCE: IOL | RATHER BE IN MAURITIUS
More Stories
A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels
The Gambia Works to Change its Reputation as a Sex Tourism Destination
Experience the Best of Kenya on these Fantastic Road Trip Adventures
These Hotels are at the Forefront of Sustainability
The Pioneering Architecture of Nigerian Artist-Designer Demas Nwoko
Davido to Promote African Culture with A.W.A.Y. Fest
The Pioneer: Chef Dieuveil Malonga on the Diversity of African Cuisine
8 South African Fashion Influencers That Should Be on Your Radar STAT!
The Rise of Filmmaker Akin Omotoso
Voice-operated Smartphones Cater for Overlooked Market in sub-Saharan Africa
Ghana is One of the Countries that has lost Forest Cover at a High Rate
Britain Commits to Egyptian Startups