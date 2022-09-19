Off-the-beaten-track Locations that Visitors can Explore when Visiting Mauritius  

Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has announced that it has launched Phase 2 of “Secret Mauritius”, featuring some stunning images from photographer Paul Choy. MTPA Director, Arvind Bundhun, said that the “Secret Mauritius” campaign highlights an exciting collection of unique experiences found around the island, ones that don’t always make it into travel brochures. “It is perfect for those looking for an immersive travel experience that is meaningful and relevant to their own personal tastes,” said Bundhun. He also revealed that “Paul Choy’s Secret Mauritius” locations can be found across the island, and have been curated into the North, South, East, West and Central regions. The exact coordinates of each location are published alongside the photographs on the website, making it easy for travellers to find and explore them.

SOURCE: IOL | RATHER BE IN MAURITIUS

