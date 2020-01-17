Off-grid African Communities are Embracing Solar Energy

The World Bank says annual outages in sub-Saharan Africa can range from 50 hours to 4,600 hours — at the latter end, that’s more than half a year. So an off-the-grid solution is proving valuable in the region and throughout Africa. From Kenya to Tanzania, Uganda to Rwanda, Nigeria to Ivory Coast and even war-torn Somalia, Africans are embracing solar energy solutions that help them power their homes even without being connected to the grid, on an unparalleled scale. Nairobi-based M-KOPA started the revolution. Launched commercially in 2012, M-KOPA allows low-income families access to solar energy for as little as $1 per month. This is cheaper and more environmental than the alternatives, kerosene or diesel fuel, and offers a metered payment system tracked through their phone SIM cards.Source: OZY
More Stories
Forex Trading is on the Rise in Africa
Zambia’s Funding Drive for SMEs
An Increase in Chinese Private Investment in Africa
There’s Still Appetite for Mining in Southern Africa
West Africa’s New Currency Plans Hit a Snag
Ethiopian Airlines to Build its Own Airport