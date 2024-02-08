Obituary: Namibia’s Late President

Hage Geingob is Namibia’s third president and a stalwart figure in its fight for independence. His life story intertwined with his nation’s, mirroring its past struggles and present aspirations. In a statement on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described Geingob as “a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid. He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today.” Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President, also sent condolences, saying he would “forever cherish” his memories of meeting Geingob. “It is difficult to overestimate his contribution to developing friendly relations between Namibia and Russia,” a statement said.



SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA