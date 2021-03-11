iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nzimande To Unpack Decision On NSFAS

EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

The cabinet has taken a decision on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme process and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to unpack this.

This week, the government said there’s a funding shortfall in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Nzimande will join a virtual briefing at 11am Thursday morning by Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The briefing will also give details of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Students have been protesting at Wits University against financial exclusion.

