Nzimande To Unpack Decision On NSFAS

The cabinet has taken a decision on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme process and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to unpack this.
This week, the government said there’s a funding shortfall in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
Nzimande will join a virtual briefing at 11am Thursday morning by Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
The briefing will also give details of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.
Students have been protesting at Wits University against financial exclusion.
More Stories
Police Accused Of Using Excessive Force
Eskom Continues With Stage 2 Load-Shedding
SA Reports 1 477 New Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding Until Friday Night
Public Protector Lays Crimen Injuria Charges Against Mbalula
Zuma Misses Court Deadline
Ramaphosa Bemoans Rise Of Nationalism
SA Records 991 New COVID-19 Cases
ANC Top Six Resolve To Give Zuma ‘Space’
Eskom To Probe Racism Claims Against CEO
Molefe Admits Knowing Guptas ‘Well’
SA Records 638 New Cases