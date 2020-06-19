Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

Nzimande Tells Parliament A Probe Into NSFAS’ Failures Is Necessary

Minister Nzimande briefed the higher education, science and technology committee on issues relating to the student finances and student debt. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has told Parliament an inquiry into the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is necessary.

On Friday, Nzimande told members of Parliament (MPs) such an inquiry would investigate business processes and system failures at NSFAS.

He briefed the higher education, science and technology committee on issues relating to the student finances and student debt.

The minister said the committee would make recommendations about the short and long-term changes necessary for an effective financial aid system.

He said some of these failures include delays in funding students and its Information Technology (IT) system.

“A full review of the IT system that supports the student-centered model, specifically the interface between the NSFAS information technology system and the IT systems at universities and colleges, must reveal the critical issues that have led to the failure to integration of data between NSFAS and institutions.”

The higher education minister said the committee will also reviews the NSFAS organogram and then make recommendations to his office.

“There must also be a review of the organogram, the kind of positions and skills required.”

EWN

