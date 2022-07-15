Nzimande Says No To Contesting State Power

Outgoing SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande has poured cold water on calls for the party to contest the 2024 elections.

He says there just hasn’t been enough preparation.

Nzimande delivered his final political report in the role he’s filled for 24 years.

He has endorsed his deputy, First General Secretary Solly Mapaila.

Nzimande says over the years the SACP has made important strides and mounted important campaigns.

He is stepping down but may still contest the position of national chairperson.

Share with your network!