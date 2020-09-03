iAfrica

Nxesi Vows To Take Action

Photo Credit: @deptoflabour/Twitter

52 mins ago 1 min read

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that he would not rest until every payment made through the UIF COVID-19 benefit relief fund was accounted for.

On Wednesday Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, published a report on the multi-billion rand Covid-19 relief package and how it was spent by various government departments

After receiving this report Minister Nxesi suspended UIF senior management including the commissioner, chief financial officer, chief operations officer and the head of the supply chain.

Nxesi says the suspensions will give the Special Investigating Unit a chance to conclude its investigation.

He adds that there are already 38 court cases opened against individuals and businesses related to COVID-19.

The probe uncovered evidence of overpayments, underpayments and inflated claims and Nxesi’s stressed that he took these breaches extremely seriously.

