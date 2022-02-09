Nxesi Announces New Minimum Wage For SA

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has announced a new minimum wage for South Africa.

On Monday he announced that the national minimum wage has been increased to R23.19 for an ordinary hour of work.

The will increase by 6.9% increase comes into effect on 1 March.

This would raise the salary of a domestic worker to R23 per hour up from R19.09 in 2021.

The adjustments follow a recent proposal by the National Minimum Wage Commission to increase domestic worker salaries to 100% of the National Minimum Wage.

