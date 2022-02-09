Nxesi Announces New Minimum Wage For SA

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has announced a new minimum wage for South Africa.
On Monday he announced that the national minimum wage has been increased to R23.19 for an ordinary hour of work.
The will increase by 6.9% increase comes into effect on 1 March.
This would raise the salary of a domestic worker to R23 per hour up from R19.09 in 2021.
The adjustments follow a recent proposal by the National Minimum Wage Commission to increase domestic worker salaries to 100% of the National Minimum Wage.
More Stories
State Opposing Bail In R1.9m SAPS PPE Fraud
Calls For The Removal Of Mpofu From JSC
SA Reports 2 824 New COVID-19 Cases
SONA Must Address Jobs For Youth – Cosatu
Eskom Says Employees Are Out Of Their Depth
Ramaphosa Expected To Extend R350 Grant
South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths
Eskom Suspends Loadshedding But Calls On Consumers To Use Less Electricity
SAMA Threatens Legal Action Over Doctors’ Unpaid Salaries
New Conditions For Schools As Pupils Return To Class
SA Reports 1 752 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Justice Mandisa Maya Recommended For Chief Justice Position