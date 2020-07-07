NW Police Open Inquest Docket After Slain Officer’s Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead

North West police have opened an inquest docket after the ex-boyfriend of murdered officer Mamoitoyi Bouwer was found hanging from a tree.
Sando Khandile’s body was found just outside Orkney over the weekend.
This comes just a week after his former lover Sergeant Bouwer was found dead at her home.
There’s been a dramatic twist in Bouwer’s murder case after Khandile was found dead in what’s believed to be a suicide.
The police’s Sebata Mokgoabone said: “We can confirm that an inquest docket has been opened for investigation after the body of Sando Khandile, aged 40, was found hanging from a tree between shaft number six and seven on Saturday.”
The discovery comes just a few days after Bouwer was found dead in her home.
It appears she had been hit with a hard object.
