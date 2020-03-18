Nursing Union Threatens Strike Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Share with your network!

JOHANNESBURG – As government scrambles to find ways to fight the spread of the coronavirus a nursing union is threatening to withdraw its members from hospitals,

The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union claims members are not being equipped or trained properly to deal with COVID-19 cases.

Health care professionals are at the coalface of the fight against virus.

But the union said its members had not been trained and equipped to respond to the spread of the virus and have been relying on media for information.

Spokesperson Lerato Gova said their members were vulnerable and exposed.

When asked if they are still considering downing tools, she said: “Our healthcare providers’ lives also matter.”

She said at some point, workers could not continue working like this: “It will be irresponsible for us to say it’s okay.”

The union has called on government to ensure all hospitals designated to deal with the coronavirus are adequately equipped with protective gear.

