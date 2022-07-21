iAfrica

Nurses Slam Gauteng Health Department

A doctor receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, February 18, 2021.

1 hour ago 1 min read

Gauteng’s nurses have drawn a line in the sand after demanding that outstanding salaries be paid and appalling working conditions be urgently addressed.

They also want vacant positions at hospitals and clinics to be filled.

Just over a hundred nurses and healthcare workers marched to the Office of the Gauteng Premier in Johannesburg.

They delivered memorandums to the department of health and the provincial treasury.

Led by nurses’ union Denosa, they claim non-payment from the provincial treasury has eroded the quality of healthcare in the province.

