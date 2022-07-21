Nurses Slam Gauteng Health Department

Gauteng’s nurses have drawn a line in the sand after demanding that outstanding salaries be paid and appalling working conditions be urgently addressed.

They also want vacant positions at hospitals and clinics to be filled.

Just over a hundred nurses and healthcare workers marched to the Office of the Gauteng Premier in Johannesburg.

They delivered memorandums to the department of health and the provincial treasury.

Led by nurses’ union Denosa, they claim non-payment from the provincial treasury has eroded the quality of healthcare in the province.

