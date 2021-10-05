iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Numsa To Strike Over Salary Increase Dispute

Image Supplied

5 mins ago 1 min read

Over 400,000 Numsa-affiliated workers are expected to down tools on Tuesday.

They are striking over salary increase dispute.

The metalworkers union is demanding an eight percent increase across the board.

Workers are expected to march to the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council.

Numsa says employers are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to not meet their demands. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Facebook, Instagram, And Whatsapp Back Online

26 seconds ago
Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
1 min read

ActionSA Threatens Legal Against IEC

8 mins ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Decrease On Wednesday

10 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 429 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

14 mins ago
Africa.com Summit
2 min read

All-Star Lineup Confirmed to Explore What it Takes for Women to Make it to the top of Corporate Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

I Was Aware Of Zuma’s Medical Parole – Lamola

22 hours ago
1 min read

City Of Joburg ‘In Negotiations’ To Take Over Soweto Power Supply

23 hours ago
1 min read

Durban Chemical Plant Did Not Have Environmental Authorisation – Report

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 809 New COVID-19 Cases

23 hours ago
1 min read

Judge John Hlophe accepts Chief Justice nomination

2 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 306 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Launches Vooma Vaccination Drive In Katlehong

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Facebook, Instagram, And Whatsapp Back Online

26 seconds ago
1 min read

Numsa To Strike Over Salary Increase Dispute

5 mins ago
Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
1 min read

ActionSA Threatens Legal Against IEC

8 mins ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Decrease On Wednesday

10 mins ago