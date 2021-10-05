Numsa To Strike Over Salary Increase Dispute

Over 400,000 Numsa-affiliated workers are expected to down tools on Tuesday.
They are striking over salary increase dispute.
The metalworkers union is demanding an eight percent increase across the board.
Workers are expected to march to the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council.
Numsa says employers are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to not meet their demands.
