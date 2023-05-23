Numsa To Meet Eskom For Third Round Of Wage Talks

Numsa is meeting Eskom for a third round of wage talks on Tuesday.

The utility is offering a 3.75 percent increase, a far cry from union demands of 15 percent.

Numsa insists the SOE can afford the wage hike despite Eskom showing that primary energy costs have ballooned.

It says it’s increased from R83-billion in 2017 to R155-billion this year.

Workers will also use the talks to negotiate substantive issues.

These include an extension of medical aid cover to up to 80 percent and increases in maternity leave.

Unions also want assurances that no power stations will be shut down.

Share with your network!