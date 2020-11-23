Numsa Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Mboweni

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa on Monday said that it was disgraceful, reckless, and selfish of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to ask the public on Twitter what government should do with South African Airways.
During his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in October, the minister announced that SAA would receive the R10.5 billion that was needed to restructure the airline as part of government’s efforts to help state-owned entities.
Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that Mboweni’s action on Twitter was disrespectful to workers.
Read Below the full conversation on Twitter
