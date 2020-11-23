Numsa Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Mboweni

Share with your network!

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa on Monday said that it was disgraceful, reckless, and selfish of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to ask the public on Twitter what government should do with South African Airways.

During his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in October, the minister announced that SAA would receive the R10.5 billion that was needed to restructure the airline as part of government’s efforts to help state-owned entities.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that Mboweni’s action on Twitter was disrespectful to workers.

Read Below the full conversation on Twitter

Ok. What should we do on SAA? — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020

Ok. Do we need a National Airline? Maybe that’s the question? Is it? — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020

Or, is the airline industry market going to solve the question!? In economics, they say that the “market will clear” the problem! Will it? — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020

In other words, where there is a market gap, a vacuum in a market, an airline will emerge to fill the gap! Will it!? Airlink? Or a restructured SAA?? — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020

I do not know how to explain this anymore. Let me try. Economic agents: investors, businesses, consumers, buyers and sellers of goods, farmers, the market, etc, need policy certainty. FUNDAMENTAL. I invest because I will harvest in Xyears in the forward market. CONFIDENCE!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020

If this is not heard, I give up! On my grave, “Here is a man who tried and failed to explain market economics. May His Soul Rest In Iternal Peace “. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 22, 2020

You have no right to ask that question. Your job as Finance minister and shareholder is to ensure the viability of the airline as its existence is protected by the SAA Act. As you recklessly tweet this workers at SAA have STILL not been paid their salaries for 8 months & counting — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) November 22, 2020

Your ministry FAILED to act to implement a turnaround strategy for the airline. It failed to take steps 2 stem the corruption exposed in the procurement dept. of SA & SA Express. You have the audacity to tweet & question the future of SAA while workers are starving. Shame on u. — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) November 22, 2020

