Numsa, Sacca File Urgent Court Application To Halt SAA Job Cuts

Metalworkers union Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have filed an urgent application in the Labour Court to interdict SAA and stop any retrenchments.
Last week, the business rescue practitioners at the South African Airways announced that eleven routes would be canceled as part of a way to save the cash-strapped airline from shutting down completely.
Trade unions feared that this would result in job cuts and they’re now turning to the courts in a bid to block any further steps from the practitioners.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that they were expecting the Labour Court to hear their application on Thursday.
