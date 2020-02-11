Tue. Feb 11th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Numsa, Sacca File Urgent Court Application To Halt SAA Job Cuts

Numsa, Sacca File Urgent Court Application To Halt SAA Job Cuts
3 hours ago 1 min read

Metalworkers union Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have filed an urgent application in the Labour Court to interdict SAA and stop any retrenchments.

Last week, the business rescue practitioners at the South African Airways announced that eleven routes would be canceled as part of a way to save the cash-strapped airline from shutting down completely.

Trade unions feared that this would result in job cuts and they’re now turning to the courts in a bid to block any further steps from the practitioners.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that they were expecting the Labour Court to hear their application on Thursday.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Madiba’s Drakenstein Prison House Could Become National Heritage Site

3 hours ago
1 min read

Gift Of The Givers To Continue Services In Soweto Despite Hijacking

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Unemployment Rate Remains At 29.1% In Last Quarter 2019

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies

3 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Resumes Stage 1 Load Shedding Until Wednesday Morning, No Respite For Rush Hour

3 hours ago
1 min read

Couple Convicted For Toddler Jeremiah Ruiters’ Death Set For Sentencing

8 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Gauteng’s Biggest, Favourite Family Day Of Mountain Biking And Music Is Back

2 hours ago
2 min read

Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1000

3 hours ago
2 min read

Madiba’s Drakenstein Prison House Could Become National Heritage Site

3 hours ago
1 min read

Gift Of The Givers To Continue Services In Soweto Despite Hijacking

3 hours ago