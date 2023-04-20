iAfrica

Numsa Not Pleased With Eskom Wage Offer

Eskom power
14 hours ago

Numsa is slamming Eskom for delaying tactics and negotiating in bad faith.

This as unions meet management for wage talks.

The utility is offering a 3.75 percent wage hike but that’s a far cry from workers’ demands of a 15 percent increase.

Among the other demands are that 80 percent of medical aid contributions be covered by the company.

It also wants an increase in housing allowances and more maternity and paternity leave.

The union also says there must be assurances that no power stations will be closed.

