Ntshavheni Says The BRICS Conference To Do For Global Peace.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, stated that the BRICS heads of state summit in August needed to do more to maintain global security and peace.

On Monday, Ntshavheni convened a meeting of Friends of BRICS national security advisors.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Cuba were among those who attended the meeting.

The gathering brought together BRICS-aligned nations to address security issues.

The meeting, which was held to promote global peace and security, examined how countries interested in joining BRICS could contribute to the efforts.

Minister Ntshavheni stated that countries needed to strengthen their approaches to terrorism, transnational security, and cybersecurity.