NSRI On High Alert

Picture: NSRI

9 hours ago 1 min read

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to South Africans to be safe this festive season as they travel to their holiday destinations.

This comes after the drowning of a 21-year-old woman from Mthatha on Saturday at the Clanwilliam dam in the Western Cape.

The NSRI has urged the public to be cautious and ensure children are supervised around water.

Spokesperson for the NSRI Craig Lambinon said: “Do not drink alcohol and then go swimming, boating, paddling, or sailboarding. NSRI are on high alert every day of the year and during the festive season our volunteers increase their physical time spent at our NSRI rescue stations around the coastline and on inland waters to ensure a swift response to emergencies.”

The NSRI said it is prepared for the festive season despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

