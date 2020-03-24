NSPCA: You Can’t Get Coronavirus From Domestic Animals

Share with your network!

The National Council of SPCAs has on Monday assured the public there is no evidence to suggest the coronavirus can be transmitted from domestic animals to humans.

The NSPCA is warning the public about certain entities spreading misinformation about animals and the virus.

However, it said it was unclear whether the virus could be transmitted from wild animals to humans.

The NSPCA’ s Meg Wilson said: “We continue to discourage interaction with animals for health reasons. We implore the public to research from credible sources like the World Health Organisation.”

EWN

