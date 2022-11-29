NSPCA Calls For Stronger Regulations

The NSPCA is calling for stronger regulations in the ownership of Pitbulls and other breeds of dogs.

This is on the back of a petition to ban Pitbulls as pets following several fatal attacks around the country.

Senior Inspector and Manager of Special Investigations Unit of the NSPCA, Nazareth Appalsamy explains.

“We want stronger regulations and laws for the owning of such breed,” he said.

“We are calling on government to beef up bylaws and for officers to enforce such laws.”

