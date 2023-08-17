NSFAS CEO Nongogo Placed On Special Leave

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO Andile Nongogo has been placed on special leave as the scheme conducts an investigation into the new direct payment system.

On Wednesday, Western Cape students marched to Parliament to air their frustrations over the new system. Nongogo was subsequently placed on leave.

Earlier this year, four new service providers were appointed to carry out the scheme’s direct payment system, which has sparked a series of protests by students across the country.

Following protests across the country that led to some institutions moving classes online, NSFAS said it had resorted to investigating all allegations levelled against Nongogo.

The protests started in June when the new NSFAS bank account came into effect at the country’s universities.

Students have been complaining about the bank charges and their inability to access funds that had been deposited into those accounts.

NSFAS said that Nongogo being placed on leave was not an indication that he was guilty but was aimed at giving the scheme the space to conduct a proper investigation.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said he had noted the decision.