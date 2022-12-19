NSBE Wants A ‘Competent & Credible Engineer’ To Be Appointed As Eskom CEO

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) has offered guidance and support to help the Eskom board and the public enterprises minister identify a new Eskom CEO.
Andre de Ruyter resigned last week and will stay on until the end of March.
Society president, Mdu Mlaba, a former Eskom engineer, was speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national conference.
“When we say a competent and credible engineer, we’re talking about an engineer that has actually worked for years as a practising engineer and is recognised by the Engineering Council of South Africa as a competent engineer. So that is the calibre of engineer that we need to see appointed at Eskom to get us out of the messy situation that we find ourselves in.”
