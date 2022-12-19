iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NSBE Wants A ‘Competent & Credible Engineer’ To Be Appointed As Eskom CEO

4 hours ago 1 min read

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) has offered guidance and support to help the Eskom board and the public enterprises minister identify a new Eskom CEO.

Andre de Ruyter resigned last week and will stay on until the end of March.

Society president, Mdu Mlaba, a former Eskom engineer, was speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national conference.

“When we say a competent and credible engineer, we’re talking about an engineer that has actually worked for years as a practising engineer and is recognised by the Engineering Council of South Africa as a competent engineer. So that is the calibre of engineer that we need to see appointed at Eskom to get us out of the messy situation that we find ourselves in.”

