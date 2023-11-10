NPA Urges Witnesses To Apply For State Protection

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has urged witnesses to apply for State protection if their lives are in danger.

This follows the assassination of Sicelubuhle Moyo and her partner, William Dube, on Wednesday outside the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Moyo was the complainant and key witness in a police brutality case.

The NPA’s Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said State witness protection is a voluntary process that requires the person in danger to submit to it.

“We do take the safety of witnesses very seriously as the NPA, hence we have got a unit called Witness Protection. We can only act once information is brought to our attention as the prosecution, and an assessment of the threat is done.”