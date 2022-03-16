NPA To Prioritise Corruption Cases

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi says they have decided to prioritise corruption over the next six months.
She was updating Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on cases that have been referred to the NPA by the SIU.
Batohi says a task force has been put together to look at the implementation of the Zondo Commission recommendations.
Her office has been criticised for lagging behind on corruption investigations.
