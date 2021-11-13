iAfrica

NPA To Oppose Zuma’s Recusal Ruling Appeal

8 hours ago

The NPA will oppose former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the adverse judgment by the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma’s claim that prosecutor Billy Downer had leaked his confidential medical information, and should recuse himself.

Zuma wants to appeal before a full bench. When  Koen delivered his judgment he said the former president had failed to show that Downer lacked the title to prosecute him.

The judge dismissed the matter and directed that  Zuma’s corruption trial should proceed.

Zuma had accused Downer of turning his criminal case into “a personal legacy project”.

The former president also opened a criminal charge against Downer last month.

